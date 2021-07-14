The Archbishop of Church of Uganda The Most Rev Dr Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu has on Wednesday flagged off the distribution of relief food items to Clergy and Church Staff who have been severely affected by COVID-19 and related effects.

Speaking at Church of Uganda Provincial Secretariat, Archbishop Kaziimba noted that he was aware that Clergy and Staff were going through hardships and thinks the items can support them during these unprecedented times.

“We have received a generous gift from Bristol Diocese for food relief for Clergy who are suffering because of the lockdown. We are aware that Clergy Salaries have been reduced for more than a year. We were all experiencing some moderate relief when Churches were partially opened for worship last year.” Archbishop Kaziimba said.

He added, “The current lockdown, however, and the closure of Churches for public worship makes their situation very challenging once again.”

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, check out here

He handed over an assortment of food relief items to the Provincial Secretariat Staff.

According to Mr. Balaam Muheebwa the Acting Provincial Secretary, every Diocese was given money to purchase these items.

“As I speak now, every Diocese has received their share and will appropriate it to their Clergy and Staff accordingly.” Mr. Muheebwa said.