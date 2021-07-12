The Spokesperson of the Uganda Prison Service Frank Baine has revealed that since the prison break up in Moroto last year, so far 81 prisoners have been recaptured and four guns recovered.

Addressing the media on Monday, Baine said, “We are still searching for whoever escaped and we shall get them all. It may take long but those people cannot keep out there, they will be apprehended and they will be brought back.”

Last year in September a group of 210 inmates escaped in a massive jailbreak in Moroto district. The prisoners made their escape after breaking into an armoury at the prison, where 620 people were being held, and taking guns and ammunition before overpowering a prison warden.

Three of the escapees were killed on the spot as the military and security forces were pursuing them while seven were recaptured. Also, a senior military officer was killed in an exchange of fire at the prison in the foothills of Mount Moroto.

According to Uganda People’s Defence Forces Spokesperson Brig Flavia Byekwaso, the escapes removed all their uniforms because the yellow colour was exposing them. She added that these were warriors who are used to the bush, they knew how to run. They knew the area and terrain very well.

It’s believed that the moment they got out of the prison, they ran in different directions. But most of them were heading for Mount Moroto, where it is almost a no man’s land and they can move without being intercepted.

Some prisoners were considered dangerous and jailed for involvement in deadly armed cattle raids across Karamoja, an impoverished region bordering South Sudan and Kenya.