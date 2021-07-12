Tension is piling up at the Uganda – Democratic Republic of Congo border in Butogota Town Council in Kanungu District following a mysterious murder of a local Chief on Congo side.

According to a credible security source obtained by our reporter, trouble started on Sunday July 11th 2021 when about 50 Congolese nationals crossed the borderline demanding the arrest of two Ugandans.

The angry Congolese were demanding the arrest of Patirisi Baribusa and Matheus Paluku both Ugandans and residents of Munyaga village in Butogota Town Council whom they accused of alleged murder of their local Chief known as Kamushwa Tanasia a resident of Burambira – Munyaga just across the border in Democratic Republic of Congo.

Kanungu Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Hajji Shafique Ssekandi Sengooba confirmed that the Congolese crossed into Ugandan side demanding that the two men who were accused of the alleged murder be arrested.

It’s reported that the two Ugandans, Paluku and Baribusa lost their mother in law on Congo side on Saturday where they went for night vigil and started playing music as it’s the norm.

“When Chief Kamushwa heard about the loud music in the wee hours of the night he went to find out and on reaching there he stopped the music since the family had not asked for permission, ” the source told our reporter.

It’s reported that it was at this time that the Ugandan men retaliated by beating the local Chief with a huge stick on the head that killed him instantly and the two suspects fled back to Uganda.

The RDC has said that Ugandan security and local leaders rushed to the borderline where the Congolese had crossed and deployed both Army and Police to stop an incursion.

Ssekandi promised that the two Ugandan men who are accused of killing the Congolese Chief will be hunted down and arrested.

This assurance cooled down the angry Congolese who went back to their homes but vowed to return and attack the men’s families if Ugandan authorities fail to take action.

By the time of filing this story, the UPDF and Police were still deployed at the common border as they wait for any new developments.

The whereabouts of the two suspected to have caused this tension is unknown but the RDC promised that they will be found wherever they could be hiding.