Girisch Nair (born in January 1969) is a Ugandan businessman of Indian origin who has found success as an entrepreneur in the field Information Technology. He is the founder and majority shareholder of Technology Associates Group with operations in Kenya, Malawi, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, UAE. Girisch is also a shareholder of Travelog Limited Since 1997 and the founder of Giga Realty Associates, a realty development company with a property portfolio in Uganda, UAE, India and Kenya.

Background and education

Girisch was born in January 1969. He attained a bachelor’s degree of Electrical & Industrial Engineering from the Pune University, India in 1991.

Career

In 1991, Girisch established Computer Point (U) Ltd, and later in 1997, he established the Technology Associates Group in Kenya and later opened offices in Tanzania, UAE, Uganda, Malawi, Rwanda and South Sudan. The company is a deployer of self-service Banking technology solutions in East & central Africa. Girisch also established industry verticals for turnkey Healthcare solutions, and the group provides eGovernment and National technology Platforms around Digital ID in Sub-Sahara Africa. In 1997, Girisch established Travelog Limited Uganda, a travel services company that provides corporate, leisure and meeting management solutions, which received an approval by IATA since the year 2000. In 2011, the entrepreneur established a digital school named the Indian International School in Kampala , which was later sold to Delhi Public School in 2015.

In 2013, He diversified into films, established the River Nile Motion Pictures, a joint Indian – Ugandan film production company, which produced the Escape from Uganda.

Awards & Recognition

Foundation in Excellence in Business Practice, Geneva 2001

Best ICT Company of the Year (Technology Associates limited), awarded by Computer Society of Kenya January 2001 – January & 2007.

Outstanding ICT Financial Services Provider (Technology Associates limited), awarded by Computer Society of Kenya January, 2008.

Outstanding ICT Healthcare Services Provider (Technology Associates limited), awarded by Computer Society of Kenya January, 2010.

Best ICT project in the Private Sector (Technology Associates limited), awarded by Computer Society of Kenya January 2011.

Best ICT Company of the Year(Technology Associates limited), awarded by Computer Society of Kenya January 2012 –

January 2012

The Oracle Excellence Awards for Specialized Partner of the Year (Technology Associates limited), by Oracle Partner Executive (OPE)

Personal life

Girisch is married to Sera Kuruvilla Nair, a British Ugandan and has a daughter, Simone.