Police in Kabale is holding two men for disguising as Vision Group employees to transport passengers in private vehicle.

The vehicle which had Vision Group’s Orumuri newspaper sticker was carrying 17 passengers who included 15 Congolese and two Ugandans enroute Kisoro.

The vehicle was intercepted at 4am on Saturday morning at Kabale police check point,being driven by Ivalube Richard aged 33.

Elly Maate,the Kigezi regional police spokesperson confirmed the news.

They were all arrested after none of them produced relevant document supporting their movement. They took advantage using a vehicle disguising to be transporting newspapers which always move in the night.

The driver, conductor and passengers have been charged with flouting presidential directive on Covid-19 and illegal stay in Uganda under reference number SD 25/10/07/2021.

“After thorough interview to the driver and conductor, it was established that these people were impersonating to be company workers of vision group and hence a private vehicle disguising doing company activities when in real sense were not.However, they claimed that the company at times hires them to do company activities something we want to establish from company officials,”Maate said.

” They will therefore, on top of the first charges be added on impersonation.”