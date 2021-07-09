The Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA) has approved new electricity end-user tariffs to be charged by Umeme Limited for the supply of electrical energy in the billing period from July to September 2021.

Julius Wandera, the ERA Director Corporate and Consumer Affairs says the new electricity end user tariffs indicate a remarkable reduction across consumer categories with the exception of street lighting.

According to the The new tariffs, domestic consumers will pay Shs250 for the first 15 units under the Lifeline tariff and thereafter pay Shs747.5 for the next units purchased, a reduction from Shs750.9 in the previous quarter.

“Commercial consumers will pay Shs616.6 from 639.8, medium industrial consumers-Shs526.9 from Shs556.0, large industrial consumers – Shs335.0 from361.0, extra large consumers-Shs300.2 from Shs301.7, while the tariff for street lighting has been maintained at Shs370.0,”Wandera said.

” The approved electricity end user tariffs represent a weighted average reduction of 2 per cent, relative to the tariffs of the second quarter of 2021.”

Eng Ziria Tibalwa Waako, the ERA Chief Executive Officer said on Friday,” The commercial consumers and medium industrial consumers are the biggest direct beneficiaries of the reduction in tariffs applicable for the period July to September 2021, with a reduction as much as 23.2 per unit and Shs29.1 per unit of electricity consumed for the two consumer categories respectively.”