The ministers who missed to swear in two weeks back are expected to take oath on tomorrow Thursday, 8 June. As many as 17 Ministers missed out at the Kololo independence Grounds event last month due to Covid-19 and personal related issues.

Notable among the absentees included First Deputy Premier Rebecca Kadaga [She was sworn in a separate event days later], Presidency Minister Milly Babirye Babalanda, Lands Minister Judith Nabakooba, Attorney General Kiryoowa Kiwanuka, just to mention a few.

We have since learned that Babalanda will proceed to a scientific handover event at her new office where she will receive instruments of authority from her predecessor Esther Mbulamubuza Mbayo.

The days subsequent are expected to be very busy for the former Museveni assistant with a big question of the contracts of the Residential District / City Commissioners’ [RDCs/ RCCs] waiting on her table.

Last week, City Councilor Moses Kataabu, through his Lawyers, Nalukoola, Kakeeto Advocates, and Solicitors served the Attorney General’s office a sue notice, questioning the legality of the RDCs/ RCCs’ mandate in executing their duties.

According to Kataabu, the officials are illegally occupying the offices since their mandates by law expired with the expiration of the previous presidential term.

“Our client has further informed us that the said persons are transacting and conducting several government activities without any mandate, in total contradiction of the constitution,” reads Kataabu’s’ notice in part.

“We expect your hood office to treat this matter expediently, failure to do which will result in instituting legal proceedings within 14 days from the date of receipt thereof,” adds the notice.

To ensure safety from a possible protracted legal battle and the costs thereof, it could call for swift action from the Minister given the seriousness of the matter and the magnitude of the task of identifying the nearly 270 officials [RDCs/ RCCs and their Deputies.

With a two weeks ultimatum issued, it’s only sensible that the Minister will have to make a move before the end of this month, meaning she might be behind schedule already.

Babalanda, according to her June 21 press statement, missed the first swearing-in event after coming in contact with a COVID19 positive person. She was subsequently advised to self-isolate for the mandatory 14 days as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.