By Collins Tugumisirize

The WHO (World Health Org) logo like any serious medical science health institution use the symbol of the bronze snake (serpent) on a pole, originally intended to inspire health practitioners not to forget the spiritual roots of medical science, if meaning and purpose of healing is to be preserved in future generations. The bronze snake on a wooden pole was a public health craft initiated by the Hebrew Prophet Moses, (Numbers 21:4-9) when he saved an entire population which was being infected by an incurable killer epidermic caused by what they called “fiery serpent bites”, which killed people probably much faster than Ebola does. The story spread around the world and was studied by healers and scientists from China, Mongolia, India, Egypt to Greek who invented numerous mythologies to explain the mysterious secret behind how merely refocusing a patient away from their illness or its causes to look at an image of hope with power to substitute or exchange their illness for the health of the image or person administering healing.

The ” bronze snake/serpent on pole” was a global timeless medical breakthrough, which is still celebrated and honored to date on medical science logos, because it also explained the spiritual logic and craft as to why some people recover well while others don’t given exposure to the same treatment, environment or spiritual powers to heal. After medical efforts to cub a curable pandemic 2020/21 are predicting more doom and gloom, the world needs no more doctors but needs to hunt for help from women and men of whom it is written saying, “These are the signs that shall follow they that believe on Jesus Christ,….They shall take up serpents; and if they drink any deadly thing and it shall not hurt them; they shall lay hands on the sick and they shall recover.” Mark 16:17-18.

Sadly medical science today having divorced from spirituality of healing, is an empty meaningless practice of trial and error which is abused by other dark spiritual agendas in selfish politics, power and profit. When you see WHO and CDC subscribing to the guidance of software billionaire Bill Gates on how to predict and handle pandemics, then you know that the health industry has lost its way and needs a revolutionalist to restore the original purpose and meaning of medical science as enshrined in the spirituality of healing. The world’s best universities such as Harvard, Yale, Cambridge, Oxford owe their glory to their founders who had a biblical spiritual agenda to train students spiritual crafts and principles to apply in science, economics and social transformation but after their financial success they have divorced from their foundational spiritual values and inspirations to become decadent institutions that promote abuse of professional know how and science. Harvard the first private University in USA adopted the Latin “Veritas Christo et Ecclesiae” motto in 1692, which means “Truth for the Church and Christ”, with an emblem title VERITAS (truth) derived from Jesus in John 8:32 “Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.” But with radical secularism Harvard promotes hate against Church and Christ , thus divorcing science from the spiritual values that inspired its glorious knowledge discoveries and heritage.

Sir Winston Churchill warned against surrendering to such abusive science in global imperialism ambitions by Hitler of Nazi Germany, in a speech on June 18th 1940 saying ,”But if we fail, then the whole world, including the United States, including all that we have known and cared for, will sink into the abyss of a new Dark Age made more sinister, and perhaps more protracted, by the lights of perverted science.”

Whenever a practice or craft is abusively over professionalised to the extent that it is divorced from its original spiritual purpose and meaning, then the practice becomes subject to abuse and misuse where good practices are used for evil motives. For example authors of many medical science crafts were men and women inspired by their spiritual faith to heal when they discovered timeless practical crafts or medicines of treating ill human bodies, not entirely for profit nor for imperialist power gains but guided by their spiritual values of healing, happiness and liberty. Today because medical scientists have been taught to master the medical crafts without learning the spiritual meaning and purpose behind each craft, causing the lack of innovative capacity to heal and are victims to abusive influence from profit making financiers and abusive political agendas. Science without faith of spiritual values in any field leads to abusive misuse of the craft to exploit people, dominate their resources and intimidate them into powerless slaves. For example global pharmacies who claim to care, have refused to remove patent restrictions on their vaccine and drugs in order to allow open sourced innovation, cheaper treatment towards the healing for mankind and use their power to influence national health policies to favor their interests. Any good scientific practice which is not being applied to empower people to prosper, give people independence, free will of their own fate and fails to encourage happiness instead of fear and intimidation, is an example of abuse and misuse of science. The same applies to the abuse of spirituality with manipulative witchcraft or sorcery which enslaves its consumers away from free will practices of love, prosperity, hope and happiness. The indicators for quality standards of spirituality in any services is the measure of love, hope, faith, results and liberty as experienced during and after the treatment referring to witness testimonies and laboratory test.

Although Secularism has enforced harsh unfair measures to discredit authenticity of spiritual crafts around the world, by only reporting failed stories of miracle healers, but being silent about their success stories, has led to an underground market of consumers of spiritual services secretly, who are sometimes victims to misinformation. When a medical doctor fails to cure a patient, they are paid and celebrated for having tried their best, but for miracle healers they are judged by much higher standards based on results and if they don’t deliver, people stop going back but if they succeed, then people recommend by word of mouth, which makes spiritualists more powerful despite their achievements not being celebrated by a secular govt system. Secular govt systems have decided to celebrate academic religious leaders limited to moralistic rituals in practice but who have no results of miracle healing, because they are not only easy to manipulate but can be used to politically influence masses without giving them access to results of healing or prosperity derived from spiritual crafts. What makes spiritual intervention very easy to scientifically prove and apply is a lab test on a patient before application of spiritual craft and a second test after the craft, to confirm whether or not if it worked. Spirituality cannot be subjected to same measures as science, because spirituality can guide science but science cannot guide spirituality which is last resort. Developing spiritual miracle healing is done in the same way talents and gifts in sports, music and various arts is done based on competitive freedom to practice and deliver results. Application of spiritual crafts does not have to substitute medical crafts, because if supported spiritual crafts will attract investments that will refine their levels of performance through practice and public trust to better degrees of authentification and within ethics of liberty, because they have potential to heal which medicine cannot do but only cures by repairing. Medical science is never perfect ( drug and medicine companies are indemnified from being prosecuted if they fail) but despite being abused openly by profit and political motives, it has remained supported by mainstream leaders, investors and institutions as a legitimate way of patients recovering or dying because a logical reason can be given whether its true or not.

A simple study into whoever is sought after for healing powers, take to them patients who may not be their followers after they have been medically tested, will lay a good foundation into further studies of why some spiritualists have a more efficient and effective healing method or crafts. Such studies will help with knowledge transfer and reduce counterfeits in the underground healing market and increase legitimate knowledge transfer which separates spiritual myths from facts. From a risk mitigation point of view, there will always be unknown virus attacks in the future as promised by Bill Gates, which we don’t know about, but if we have encouraged and developed spiritual healers in our nation, they are much better at using their intuition, spirit and instincts to diagnose the unknown and either fix it or provide advice on which direction to apply science in solving the unknown epidemic or threat. Whether you like it or not, most professionals such as medical scientists employed in NGOs, Govt offices rely on spiritual crafts or consultations to beat their competitors for the big job positions or to advance their careers or secure approvals for their budget proposals. It is highly unlikely that scientists in decision making roles got those positions or maintain them by using purely scientific methods. This also goes for politicians and big time business leaders who more openly show off the superiority of their spiritual crafts to beat their competition . Secretly most scientifically qualified leaders make decisions based on spiritual unction, consulting spiritual craftsman or obedience to higher authorities with more spiritual powers to get what they want without approval from the formal secular system.

Let us stop the habit of dismissing spiritual craftsmanship or undermining it when we have resources to pay medical doctors, because whenever science fails, the doctor is likely to ask you to pray or consult a spiritualist as last resort. Most leaders don’t want to share their spiritual resources because they fear the competitors will access the same powers to beat them in the contest for jobs or market dominion. Europe and America have widely become awakened to spiritualism as a craft away from morality, religion and secularism as is highly witnessed in their popular movies and local stories, which shows the future lies in spiritual competitiveness. Understanding why the authors of medical professionalism decided to label experts as doctors not healers, is because a doctor does the work of “doctoring” than healing, “faking” the healing or “gambling” with treatments in order to get semblance healing just like a cobbler or tailor fixes a torn shoe or dress but does not restore it to its original state, will help restore the superior purpose of spiritual healing in medical science and practice to reduce abuse, manipulation, deception in health systems.

In conclusion, here is a blue print to guide application of spiritual healing fundamentals and advancements in medical science for now and the future of the world: John 3:14-20

“14 Just as Moses lifted up the snake in the wilderness, so the Son of Man must be lifted up,[f] 15 that everyone who believes may have eternal life in him.”[g]

16 For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. 17 For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him. 18 Whoever believes in him is not condemned, but whoever does not believe stands condemned already because they have not believed in the name of God’s one and only Son. 19 This is the verdict: Light has come into the world, but people loved darkness instead of light because their deeds were evil. 20 Everyone who does evil hates the light, and will not come into the light for fear that their deeds will be exposed.

