Kabale District Covid-19 Task Force Chaired by Darius Nandinda, Kabale Resident District Commissioner (RDC) on Thursday received 10 cylinder heads for Oxgyen at Kabale Rukiiko Hall.

The donation was made by David Bahati, Minister of State for Trade, Cooperatives and Industry.

Bahati is also the Ndorwa West Constituency MP and NRM Chairman Kabale District.

While receiving the cylinders, RDC Nandinda hailed minister Bahati as a person who cares about his people.

Kabale Regional Referral Hospital Administrator Dr Sophie Namasopo while receiving the cylinder heads appreciated Bahati for the donation revealing that there has been Shortage of several equipments at the facility,as they battle covid-19.

She revealed that there are 30 Covid-19 Patients at Kabale regional referral hospital who are critically ill and need critical attention.

The cylinders were brought by Wilber Kanyesigye a Personal Assistant to the Minister.

According to Dr Namasopo, since the second wave of the pandemic, Kabale Regional Referral Hospital has received 832 Cases with 719 discharged, 80 Active Cases ,30 cases are very sick and 97 cases are on Home Based Care.

