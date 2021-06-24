Kigezi region Police have increased the fines of those violating presidential directives on Covid-19 from Shs 40,000 to Shs100,000, according to Elly Maate, the Kigezi region police spokesperson.

Maate says that previously, they used to charge a Shs40,000 fine for whichever motorcycle and motor vehicle impounded, however most people have seen it as a walk over prompting the authorities to revise it to Shs100,000 for those found working past curfew hours and carrying passengers and such vehicles will be released at the end of lockdown.

Speaking to journalists at Rukiiko hall on Wednesday after the Kigezi region task force meeting, Maate said that police in Kabale and the entire region have continued to deal with curfew violators, those ferrying passengers against the Presidential guidelines.

The Regional Police spokesperson further noted that such operations will continue to go on in the entire region to curb down whoever violates the guidelines.

Maate called upon the public to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines other than waiting for the Police and army to show them what to do.

