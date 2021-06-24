The Kigezi region COVID-19 taskforce has banned speeches, public address systems, tents and food stuffs at burials on top of limiting them to a maximum of two hours.

This was revealed by Maj.Gen. Francis Twakiirwa the division commander and head of Kigezi sub region taskforce.

Maj. Twakiirwa says that they are aiming at ensuring implementation of presidential COVID-19 guidelines and authorities must adhere to this directive as they enforce the procedures.

The resolutions were made on Wednesday June 23rd 2021 during the Kigezi sub region task force meeting held at Rukiiko hall in Kabale district.

Maj. Twakiirwa said that ever since the revised presidential guidelines were passed, there has been lack of personal protective equipments, rapid test kits, fuel for police officers to quickly run the implementation process thus rendering them to mistakes.

He stressed that nowdays the community is shielding the wrong doers thus warning that there should be timely alert in this process for it to be a success.

The meeting also resolved that burials should be done not exceeding midday.

Also,the religious leaders were cautioned to limit there preachings on burials.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi region police spokesperson applauded such meetings as very important in away that they motivate the taskforce members on the enforcement process.

Maate also noted that police together with the task force is going to enhance seriousness in monitoring of burial events in order to put the resolutions to action.

