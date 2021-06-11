“Let us not hear that some of you are smelling, you now have nonstop flow of water,” joked Mr Yasiin Kyazze, Mayor of Njeru Municipality as he concluded his speech. A light moment to crown a critical event, the commissioning of a protected water spring well in Mbiiko Village Njeru. The well had been restored by Nile Breweries limited in line with the challenge United Nations posed to the world on World Environment Day (June5th), to restore ecosystems by moving from exploiting of nature to healing it. “This calls for prevention, halting and reversing damage to eco systems,” read their statement.

According to Kyazze, the water well has suffered pollution and degradation thus was not a healthy source of water for the community. “Many cannot afford piped water in this community so we are thankful for this intervention by Nile Breweries to make this protected well. It will provide reliable water and curb the spread of illness,” he said. He reveled that the hilly terrain of the place has made it hard for the community to access tapped water and some residents have in the past expressed displeasure at lack of adequate water so such a source is welcome.

According to Thomas Twinomasiko, Environment and Safety Manager, Nile Breweries Jinja plant, the company found it appropriate to construct this Protected Water Spring well to facilitate improved hygiene and disease control because they are part of the community. “When communities around us thrive, we too thrive as a business. We believe that collective action is key to restoring and protecting the ecosystems that enable our business and communities to thrive,” he said.

The event held on June 8th was attended by Local Council leaders, Njeru Municipal, Senior environment officer, Area Councillor, Municipal Deputy Mayor, and Municipal Speaker in Mbiiko Village.

Other local leaders like Ali Wasswa, Area Chairperson LC1 challenged the community members to be responsible for the protected well and use it as a symbol of unity and not division. “We are glad that while we enjoy the beers from Nile Breweries, the company is also part of us and cares for us as a community. We appreciate this. I will set up a water committee to help manage this resource,” he said.

Staff of Nile breweries and the local leaders also planted trees around the area as a gesture of restoration of the eco system.

“As Nile breweries Limited, we depend on healthy, natural environments and thriving communities to brew our beer and we are committed to improving our environments and communities so that our consumers can continue sharing experiences with us for the next 100+ years,” revealed Clare Asiimwe, Sustainability Manager.

According to Asiimwe, while World Environment Day gives an opportunity to showcase the interventions done by the company, throughout its operations, Nile Breweries ensures it follows strict climate conservation actions.

“Nile breweries limited is working with global partners such as the Ministry of Water and Environment, WWF (World Wildlife Fund) and TNC (The Nature Conservancy) to invest financial and technical resources for watershed protection & current interventions ongoing in the Rwizi catchment,” she said. The company donated over Shs500M to the project. She revealed that, all waste water from their processes is treated in our Biological Treatment System working at 98% efficiency before it is discharged to the water bodies.

On average 95% of all the waste generated in our production processes is reused and recycled both to generate byproduct revenue and also reduce on the waste disposed to the environment. “We are working at reducing carbon footprint across our value chain by 25% through high energy efficiencies, green logistics and 100%of our purchased electricity from renewable sources. Our plants are implementing solar PV systems and use of Biomass boilers,” she added.

The companies interventions are summarized in what it calls 2025 sustainability goals;water stewardship, smart agriculture, circular packaging and climate action.

For marriage, family, love, job/promotion. Goodluck in your business/lottery, court cases, diseases and other Spells kindly call Kiwanga Doctors on +254 769404965 or CLICK HERE