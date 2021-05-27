Mityana Municipality Member of Parliament Francis Zaake has confessed that he is one of the two legislators who made their votes invalid in the just concluded Parliament Speaker elections.

The election which took place on Monday at Kololo Independence Grounds was won by Omoro County MP Jacob Oulanyah who polled 310 votes against his closest challenger Rebecca Kadaga who got 197 votes.

Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda came last in the race after garnering only 15 votes.

During the voting process, it was disclosed that two votes were invalid whereby one had the word ‘NUP’ written on it and the other had a hand drawn picture of an umbrella.

The invalid votes left a number of Ugandans perplexed wondering how a whole MP could fail to cast a vote in a right way.

However, during an interview with Dembe FM’s Kasuku a few days ago, Zaake said made his vote invalid on purpose.

The legislator claimed that by writing the word ‘NUP’ on the ballot paper, he was expressing his discontent towards the leaders in power.

“Me I voted NUP, I think that vote was very famous because the commissioner said it louder ‘this one voted for NUP’ because that is what I know, the second invalid is for Ssegirinya who drew the picture of the umbrella,” Zaake said.

