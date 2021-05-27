The Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs through Chieftaincy of Pension and Gratuity (COPG) has concluded a 3 days Zonal Pensions’ Officers (ZPO’s) symposium which ran on the theme “Expanding the roles of ZPO’s in support of backlog and surviver benefit processing ”. The symposium was conducted at Land Forces Headquarters Bombo.

The Chief of Staff Land Forces (COS-LF) Maj Gen Leopold Kyanda, while closing the symposium, commended the ZPO’s for the work well done especially for bridging the gap between the veterans community spread all over the country and MODVA headquarters.

The COS-LF thanked them for facilitating the documentation of a large number of veterans in the backlog category enabling government to pay their benefits with confidence that they will go to the rightful beneficiaries.

Gen Leopold Kyanda however, urged the ZPO’s to always put in mind that the Directorate of Veteran Affairs envisions a Uganda Military Veteran Community, which is vibrant, productive and contributes to National Security and development of the country.

He however, called upon the ZPO’s to popularize the new established legal Aid Clinic so that it can go a long way in solving the pending legal challenges that are blocking payment of the Veterans.

In addition the COS-LF called upon the officers to develop a proper attitude towards their work because they are working with disgruntled categories who need extra care and focus putting in mind that their role is a pivotal point in solving and attaining the Directorate’s vision of “a vibrant Veteran’s and productive community” upon retirement.

The Director Veteran Affairs (DVA) Brig Gen (Rtd) Emmanuel Musinguzi thanked the ZPO’s for having served the veterans community diligently hence the existing milestones within the directorate.

Brig (RtD) Musinguzi reminded the ZPO’s that the UPDF has contributed greatly to stabilization of the country and the Great Lakes Region; adding that this contribution has been achieved with meager resources but with great sacrifice and dedication to the cause by individual officers and men who are veterans now “serve them with respect,” DVA added.

Brig Musinguzi stressed that if the veterans are served well it will continue to promote the UPDF as a force that cares for its own thereby encouraging more youth to join.

Brig Gen Kefa Nangeso the Chief of Pensions and Gratuity thanked the Ministry of Defence and veteran Affairs for having accorded the Chieftaincy all the necessary support needed to execute their duties.

The ZPO’s have been taken through UPDF Bill 2021, Operationalization of Legal Aid Clinic the Role of ZPO’s in Support of Resettlement of Veterans back to Civilian life among others.

