After the National Resistance Movement [NRM]’s Central Executive Committee[CEC] decided to choose Jacob Oulanyah over Rebecca Kadaga in the speaker race, it started to look like the Kamuli Woman MP would finally be available for Bobi Wine to take.

And the post poll atmosphere didn’t point to something different either. Calls for Kadaga to quit NRM and join opposition have since been sounded by both her lovers within NRM and allies within the opposition.

Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze Bakireke, a known Kadaga admirer is one such member that on Tuesday asked Kadaga to join and possibly lead the opposition arguing that her time in NRM is done.

As for Bobi Wine,the leader of National Unity Platform, he has severally made his liking for the former Speaker of Parliament, going a notch higher by publicly describing her as ” a presidential material” when he visited a local radio station in Jinja in July last year.

But as things stand now, it seems Kadaga is destined to stay put in NRM after reports emerged that Gen Museveni had on Tuesday had a lengthy chat with her and offered to retain her as his second in command( VP).

During Museveni’s over one hour call conversation with Kadaga, he is reported to have trashed reports that she would be subjected to a rigorous disciplinary action and a possible expulsion as had earlier been mooted by party Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa. A carefully attentive Kadaga is said to have received all the solace she badly needed at a time when even those close to her were working to drive the wedge deeper between her and the party she has known in her entire political life.

If Kadaga indeed opts to remain within the ruling establishment as it’s been reported, it could turn out to be a very big blow to forces hostile to NRM as they seemed to have strongly believed her defection would mark the beginning of the fall of the group that has ably wielded power since 1986.

For marriage, family, love, job/promotion. Goodluck in your business/lottery, court cases, diseases and other Spells kindly call Kiwanga Doctors on +254 769404965 or CLICK HERE