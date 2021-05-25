Dr. Martin Luther Junior once said, “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy. The true neighbour will risk his position, his prestige, and even his life for the welfare of others.”

This could be the same situation Rebecca Kadaga, the former speaker of the 10th Parliament is currently facing.

Kadaga has been the strongest and admirable woman politician across the divide but this changed all of the sudden when she lost the 11th Parliament Speakership bid to fellow NRM Cadre Jacob Oulanyah on Monday.

The Kamuli Woman MP who had been Speaker for 10 years, is now at the receiving end all kinds of humiliations from her critics who are jubilating over her likely downfall.

One of those critics is Fort Portal Northern Division (formerly Burahya County) MP Margaret Muhanga.

Muhanga says that since Kadaga has lost her political mighty, the legislator should start planning her retirement by rearing pigs and growing Sugarcane.

“Trust my aunt is always spot on concerning information. Indeed today we got a new Speaker & Deputy Speaker of the 11 parliaments. Meanwhile, it has asked me not to release any information regarding the rest of the government. If you know you know,” Muhanga tweeted on Monday.

” No one disrespects Ruhemba’ogwenjura and gets away with it. I hear “if it weren’t for me, he would be in Rwakitura grazing Cow”…..let’s see who’s gonna look after Pigs and grow sugarcane Speak-no-evil monkey see-no-evil monkey,” she added.

Another attack is from veteran journalist Andrew Mwenda, also brother to MP Muhanga who pinned Kadaga for being too naive and extremely ignorant to think that she can defy her boss’ orders President Museveni and go scott free.

“Rebecca Kadaga must be extremely naive or ignorant to believe that she can openly defy Museveni and NRM and still win. If she won, she would have set the stage for a deadly political struggle, coz the “system cannot allow her victory to stand,” said Mwenda.

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago also lashed out at the Kamuli strong woman for thinking that she was equal to President Museveni.

“Kadaga thought that she was equal to Kaguta Museveni forgetting that this man has no friends, or colleagues, all he wants is to have a subject. Kadaga is finished. She has manifested herself in different aspects, we have had rebel MPs, Gilbert Bukenya, the Ssejusa’s and they are now silent. All we want to do is to forget the issues of individuals and come together so that we deal with this insanity once and for all.”

For marriage, family, love, job/promotion. Goodluck in your business/lottery, court cases, diseases and other Spells kindly call Kiwanga Doctors on +254 769404965 or CLICK HERE