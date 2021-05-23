President Yoweri Museveni has reportedly sent emissaries to Rebecca Kadaga to help him mend their broken ties.

Museveni’s move follows NRM’s Central Executive Committee-CEC (where Museveni is the National Chairperson) decision on Sunday to dump Kadaga in favour of Jacob Oulanyah for Parliament Speakership job, something which left the Kamuli Woman MP disappointed.

Now Museveni wants to offer Kadaga the Vice President job as consolation, a position which had been held by Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, the former Bukoto Central legislator.

According to Mulengera News website, the emissaries who were sent on Sunday afternoon, have indeed delivered the message to Kadaga whose response has been “let me think about it first.”

Kadaga has always been very contemptous of the VP job and was recently she undermined the same office as she met her supporters (basically MPs) at Hotel Africana. She has reportedly responded to Museveni by requesting for more time because, she says, there are many stakeholders she has to consult first before committing herself to accepting the VP job.

“Sources say that, much as they are emotionally broken because of the CEC betrayal, majority of Kadaga supporters among NRM Caucus members are of the view that she declines the VP slot and instead take on CEC-backed Jacob Oulanyah tomorrow at Kololo as an independent candidate. But, being such a big-name CEC member, taking that path of Besigye-like defiance could detrimentally cost Kadaga some clout and reputation within the ruling party,” Mulengera News wrote.

