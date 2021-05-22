The Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety in conjunction with the Inspectorate of vehicles (IOV) has intensified operations against illegal use of illegal sirens and flashlights on vehicles and motorcyles.

According to ACP Eng. Kirungi Suleiman, the Commisioner Inspectorate of Vehicles, this is in a bid to implement the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Works and Transport.

Under the guidelines, motor vehicles or motorcycles installed with sirens and flashlights, will be impounded and the drivers arrested and/or fined through issuance of the EPS once caught.

Under Section 63 c/s A & B amendment Act 2020, an offender can be charged with illegal installation of siren and can be fined up to a tune of 4 million at the discretion of the Magistrate, or imprisoned for 6 months.

On the other hand, in a bid to effect the adherence of the new driving licence system, the IOV team has today met with all directors and owners of driving schools from across the country. The meeting was called to address possible challenges in getting driving permits, produce competent drivers and set standards for drivers to streamline driver training and testing.

