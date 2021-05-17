The Eastern Africa Standby Force has today opened a two weeks long integrated Mission Planning Course at the United Nations Regional Service Centre in Entebbe.

The course was officially opened by the Deputy Commander Air Force, Maj Gen Geoffrey Tumusiime Katsigazi who expressed gratitude to the African Union for funding the course.

Maj Gen Katsigazi called upon the participants to take the course seriously noting that it is their strategic responsibility to ensure that Africa is liberated.

“Whatever you do, know that you are doing it for the people who look up to you.” Maj Gen Katsigazi said.

Ms Lina Hoareau the Head of Administration and Finance at the Eastern Africa Standby Force Secretariat and a course participant said that the course objective is to train and prepare participants for any mission mandated by the African Union especially for Peace Support Operations.

Ms Lina added that the course also be used to update the staff roster where all trainees can be drawn from when the need for deployment arises.

The Lead Facilitator, Mr Hervé Ntege noted that there was need to have a course that would integrate the civilian, military and police components that are required as staff who will be at the level of mission planning and work together with the same goal in mind and make the best out of the Mission.

The course has attracted 28 participants from Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi, Comoros and Somalia and is funded by the African Peace and Security Architecture under the African Union.

For marriage, family, love, job/promotion. Goodluck in your business/lottery, court cases, diseases and other Spells kindly call Kiwanga Doctors on +254 769404965 or CLICK HERE