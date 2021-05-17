Musician Ali Bukeni alias Nubian Li, Eddy Ssebufu also known as Eddie Mutwe, Firebase producer Dan Magic and 32 other National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters have been sent back to Kitalya Prison after the army court deferred the hearing of their bail application.

The decision of the court follows the absence of the bail officers. According to the state prosecutor Maj Emmy Ekyaruhanga, the bail officers failed to show up in the court on Monday because they are away on official duties.

This forced the court to adjourn the sitting till next week on Tuesday, May 25.

The group was arrested in December last year and prosecution alleges that all the 49 suspects were on January 3, at Makerere Kavule Kigundu zone found in possession of four rounds of ammunition which is a monopoly of the Defense Forces. Through the court-martial they were charged and remanded to Kitalya prison where they have so far spent over six months.

Last week on Monday they were supposed to appear before the General Court-martial for the ruling of their bail application. However, it did not happen. Today they had come for the same but still, they have been denied bail.

They are expected to appear in Court again next week on Monday.

