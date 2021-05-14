Early this week, the Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Amelia Kyambadde in consultation with National Standards Council (NSC) appointed David Livingstone Ebiru as the new Executive Director of Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS).

“The National Standards Council, Management and Staff congratulates and welcomes Mr. David Livingstone Ebiru as its 4th Executive Director and looks forward to his dedicated service and stewardship of the Bureau’s Strategic Agenda during his term in Office,” UNBS posted on their social media pages.

Mr. Ebiru holds a 1st Class Master of Commerce (M.COM) Degree majoring in Financial Management from Osmania University, Hyderabad in India and an Upper 2nd Class Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from Makerere University, Kampala.

He has also undertaken a number of Professional and Competence based trainings with abundant skills mix in various fields, including Finance and Accounting, Public Sector Management, Governance and Risk Management, among others.

Mr. Ebiru has diverse working experience and Management exposure spanning over 15 years in Senior Management positions, 8 of which he has served as the Deputy Executive Director in charge of Management and Financial Services at UNBS.

Prior to this appointed, Mr. Ebiru has been serving as the Acting Executive Director at the Bureau for the past 6 months from 1st November, 2020.

For marriage, family, love, job/promotion. Goodluck in your business/lottery, court cases, diseases and other Spells kindly call Kiwanga Doctors on +254 769404965 or CLICK HERE