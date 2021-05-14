Immediately after the swearing in ceremony of President Yoweri Museveni that took place at Kololo Independence Grounds on Wednesday, a number of invited guests started complaining about the poor organisation at the function.

Of those who attended were heads of state, ambassadors, diplomats, among other dignitaries.

The event was generally a success save for a few mishaps that left top diplomats and politicians humiliated.

Several images made rounds on social media showing VIP guests uncomfortably seated on uncovered plastic chairs, something which most Ugandans found embarrassing. The poor sound system was also something not to be boasted about.

We have since discovered that the function was organised by Digida Events.

“I have seen this and many more. I want to make it clear I was not involved in Kololo Event planning or sound provision . Whatever happened I have nothing to do with it.The event was managed by Digida Events. However this should be a key learning experience we should plan well next time this humiliation to our great important invited guests shouldn’t happen again. A nice vip chair hire cost 3000shs from Fotegenix, a sit cover hire cost is 350shs. Apologies to all the humiliated guests on behalf of all Ugandans,” Events promoter Balaam Barugahara posted on his Facebook page as he distanced himself from being the organiser of the function.

According to one of the guests who attended the inauguration ceremony, diplomats and investors had to stand for hours before Investments minister Evelyn Anite could get them plastic seats without sit covers.

At the same time, the ministers were fighting for seats in the same tent with other cadres like Full Figure, Big Eye, DJ Michael etc.

“Members of the party’s Apex committee, CEC, had no seats, forced to stand for hours until NRM Deputy Secretary General Richard Todwong and the party Director of Communications Emmanuel Dombo pleaded for Seats,” one of the guests disclosed.

On the other hand, the Catholic and Orthodox church was not recognized and the Bishop complained to Youth Minister Florence Nakiwala Nakiwala.

The State Minister for Foreign Affairs Okello Oryem wanting not to miss out on cabinet (since he lost parliamentary elections) brought his daughter to present a speech as a “poem” that was wholly detached from the function and mentioned the speech writer as Hon Karoro Okurut.

At the same function, Minister for Presidency Esther Mbayo Introduced; Vice President Edward Sekandi as the Rt.Hon. President and Uganda People’s Congress leader Akena Jimmy Obote as the leader of Opposition.

MPs sat in a soggy place with no screen forcing them to leave the function so early.

Minister Mbayo kept competing with co-MCs for a microphone,leave alone the outstanding bad English.

Ms.Ankunda, one of the MCs Introduced the First Lady as Her excellency Maama Janet Museveni.

Food was given to few visitors who were more than the seats.Delegates from districts didn’t get food

In multi-Party Politics, Instruments of power are given to the President and Secretary General of the party. The NRM Secretary General Justine Kasule Lumumba was not even on the Red Chair, leave alone being even recorganised.

Public Address system was the worst, people could not hear beyond the big tents and pavilion.

