National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has completed construction of The Katosi-Kampala Drinking Water Transmission Mains to supply drinking water to the increasing population of the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area.

The completed project works consist of 51km of Pipeline of various sizes (DN 1400mm to DN500mm) and associated works from a new reservoir at Nsumba hill to a new reservoir at Ssonde hill and from Ssonde reservoir to a new Booster station at Namugongo and finally to Naguru reservoir.

According to NWSC management, following completion of the works, the system is now under final testing and pre-comissioning phase.

“This stage involves flushing and disinfection of the water mains and the new reservoir before the water can be supplied to our dear customers,” the management said on Monday.

“In this regard, the public is hereby informed that the flushing exercise shall commence on Tuesday 11th May 2021 and shall take a maximum of 15 days.”

During this exercise, water shall be flushed into surrounding drainage channels at various points along the pipeline route to clean the pipe.

” NWSC reaffirms that adding the 160,000,000 litres per day to the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area shall go a long way in solving the existing water scarcity.”

