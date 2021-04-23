President Yoweri Museveni has appointed Linda Nabusayi as the new Senior Presidential Press Secretary.

Nabusayi who has been the deputy press secretary replaces Don Wanyama who was a few days ago appointed as the Vision Group Chief Executive Officer.

According to Mulengera news, Nabusayi originally was a senior editor at Monitor newspaper from where she was lured into the presidency in mid-2000s. Before leaving Monitor, she had made a name in scooping many big stories including the one that exposed President Museveni for insensitively having one of his daughters give birth in a Germany hospital.

Nabusayi’s coming to the Presidency started with being the press secretary to then very flamboyant Vice President Gilbert Bukenya from whose office she was elevated to State House. Here Nabusayi deputized the controversial Tamale Mirundi. When his time came, Mirundi vacated leaving Nabusayi behind.

For marriage, family, love, job/promotion. Goodluck in your business/lottery, court cases, diseases and other Spells kindly call Kiwanga Doctors on +254 769404965 or CLICK HERE