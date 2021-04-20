Former presidential candidate for Maj Gen (rtd) Gregory Mugisha Muntu has said the outbreak of Covid-19 in Uganda has been President Yoweri Museveni’s natural force that he has used to destroy whatever and whoever he wants.

The Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) leader made the claim on Tuesday while meeting his party members in Kabale district. He said during the recent elections, Museveni used Covid-19 guidelines to ruthlessly deal with his political opponents.

He added that there are many political prisoners rotting in jail in the name of flouting covid-19 measures.

Muntu who political party failed to get any representative in parliament in the recent general elections, further noted that their performance in Kigezi region and other regions of the country was not a surprise to him because the state used the pandemic to oppress the members of the opposition.

“Our style of mobilizing grassroots support which we had started in 2019 failed due to the preventive measures that were put in place to control the spread of the pandemic. At the time we were supposed to mobilize voters, we were unable to hold meetings and create village structures that would make the party very strong,” he said.

Muntu added, “However, this was an advantage to others, since the pandemic also aided voter bribery, especially by the ruling NRM party and harassment of people by security personnel. However, it’s not too late for the party to resume grassroots structure mobilization to fully prepare for 2026 general elections.”

The former army commander also revealed that the party’s aim of holding review meetings across the country is to discuss means of branding and marketing, the challenges party candidates and supporters faced during elections as well as generating ideas for their five-year strategic plan.

