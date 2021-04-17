Erias Lukwago Ssalongo is a Ugandan lawyer and politician. He is the current Lord Mayor of the city of Kampala, the capital of Uganda and the largest metropolitan area in the country.

Here are the 8 things you don’t know about Lukwago:

1.He was born in Kabungo Masaka district (now Kalungu district) on 11 May 1970 to Muhhamoud Mirundi and Salimanti Nakayaga. Lukwago is reported to have more than twenty siblings.

2. Lukwago attended Makerere University between 1995 until 1997, graduating with a Bachelor of Laws degree. He went on to obtain a Diploma in Legal Practice from the Law Development Center in 1998. He also holds a Certificate in Advocacy Skills from the International Law Institute.

3. Since 1998, Lukwago has worked as the managing partner in the offices of Lukwago and Co. Advocates, a Kampala law firm that specializes in constitutional law and human rights law.

4. In 2005, he was elected to the Ugandan Parliament, on the Democratic Party ticket, representing the Central Kampala Constituency. While in parliament, he served on the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee and on the Local Government Accounts Committee.

5. In 2011, Lukwago was elected Lord Mayor of the City of Kampala, re-elected in 2016 and 2021.

6.He was voted out of office on 25 November 2013 by Councillors after a tribunal found him guilty of incompetence and abuse of office. The Kampala Capital City Authority councilors voted 29 to three to impeach him.He was reinstated on 28 November 2013 after the High Court Judge Yasin Nyanzi ordered Kampala Minister Frank Tumwebaze to stop the implementation of the tribunal report that paved way for his censure.

7. Lukwago is married to Zawedde Lubwama Lukwago and they have six children.

8. He has in the past been a member of the Democratic Party in Uganda, although in the 2011 elections he ran as an independent. On 28th July 2020, he officially joined another opposition party, Forum for Democratic Change, FDC.

Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at editorial@watchdoguganda.com