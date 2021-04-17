Police in Rukungiri District is investigating circumstances under which a man was found dead in a hotel room.

The deceased, Nuwagaba Amon, went to Amazon lodge next to Rohobathy hotel in Rukungiri town on Thursday evening and bookeda room to spend his night.

However,unknown assailants hit him with a hammer which led to his death.

“He was given room number 04 after paying 10,000 UGX.Then at unknown time of the night, unknown assailants went to the same hotel specifically for the above room armed with a hammer and hit the victim on the head and disappeared unnoticed to unknown direction leaving the hammer at the scene of crime,”Elly Maate,the Kigezi police spokesperson has said.

Maate further noted that two people have been arrested to assist police in investigations.

“In the morning of Friday at around 09:00hrs one Kyogabirwe Prossy 26 years a lodge attendant went to check on the clients as usual and found a padlock and thought that the victim had gone for break fast.”

” Moments later, she decided to go back with a spare key to remove bedsheets for cleaning, on opening she found the victim in a pool of blood, that’s when she informed one other staff one Ninsiima shallon who informed the husband, Herbert tumushabe the owner of the said lodge, who also notified police of rukungiri.”

“the owner of the lodge one Herbert Tumushabe and prossy were picked to help in investigations.” Maate said

