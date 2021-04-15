Charles Peter Mayiga is a Ugandan lawyer, cultural leader and author. He is the current Katikkiro (Prime Minister) of Buganda Kingdom.

He was appointed to Premier position by the reigning Kabaka of Buganda, His Majesty Muwenda Mutebi II of Buganda, in May 2013, replacing Engineer John Baptist Walusimbi.

Here are the nine things you don’t know about Katikkiro Mayiga:

1. Charles Peter Mayiga was born in 1962 in Kasanje village, Kabonera Parish, Masaka District, Central Uganda. His parents are Ssalongo Cyprian Mukasa and Nnalongo Rebecca Kyese Mukasa.

2. He attended Butale Primary School and Nkoni Primary School. For his O-Level education, he attended St. Henry’s College Kitovu. Later, he studied at St. Mary’s College Kisubi for his A-Levels. He holds the degree of Bachelor of Laws (LLB), from Makerere University, Uganda’s oldest and largest public university. He also holds a Diploma in Legal Practice, obtained from the Law Development Center, in Kampala Uganda’s capital city.

3. In 1987, Mayiga started working closely with the elders of the Kingdom of Buganda, sharpening his knowledge and understanding of the customs and traditions of Buganda.

4. On 4 July 1991, while preparing for the restoration of the Kingdom of Buganda, Mayiga was appointed to become the Secretary of the Council of Elders, responsible for organizing the cultural restoration. This title changed to Secretary to the Lukiiko (Parliament of Buganda), following the restoration of the Monarchy.

5. When the Kingdom was restored in 1993, Mayiga was appointed Buganda’s Minister of Information & Official Spokesman for the Kingdom. He served in that capacity until he was appointed Katikkiro of Buganda in May 2013.

6. Prior to his appointment as Katikkiro, Mayiga had turned down at least two opportunities to run for elective public office in the Central Ugandan government.

7. Mayiga is a law partner in the company Buwule and Mayiga Company Advocates, based in Kampala, Uganda’s capital and largest city.

8. He has been married to Margaret Mayiga, an alumnus of Trinity College Nabbingo, since 1987.

9. He is the author of a book titled King On The Throne, which chronicles the first 16 years (1993–2009) of the reign of His Majesty Muwenda Mutebi II of Buganda.Mayiga has also authored Buganda ku Ntikko, a book in Luganda that states the five key kingdom aspirations. This book was published on 29 May 2013, the very day he was handed the instruments of power. In 2017, Mayiga released his third book, titled Uganda:7-Key Transformation Idea, which details seven ideas that can help Third World countries develop.

