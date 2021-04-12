For some years now, the name Muhoozi Kainerugaba has been synonymous with succession discussions in the country’s post Museveni era.

First coined by former Intelligence Chief General David Ssejusa in 2013 and out rightly rubbished by the First Son himself and his father General Yoweri Museveni, the matter has since graduated from a mere gossip to a real probable course of action.

Heading into Museveni’s sixth and perhaps last term, Muhoozi who many see as the next Head of State in waiting has variously been tipped to play a very important role in the country’s administration.

In 2017, Museveni relieved Muhoozi of his duties as the Special Forces Commander and appointed him Special Operations Advisor. This was widely seen as a move by the president to acquaint his possible heir apparent with State House Business.

As it started seeming like the January 14 general elections would be chaotic and bloody, Muhoozi was redeployed to man the Army’s most elite unit once again while also retaining his appointment at State House.

As it increasingly begins to look like Museveni could be serving his very last term in office, a more important appointment for Gen Muhoozi in the next cabinet should not surprise anyone.

Minister of Defence, Internal Affairs or Vice President?

Some pundits have tipped the youthful General to replace either Adolf Mwesige at Defence,Jeje Odongo at Internal Affairs or troubled Vice President Kiwanuka Ssekandi.

When critically analysed, the three men above are in their seventies and replacing anyone of them would come handy for Museveni for whom injecting more youthful power into his government will be highly thought of.

At Defence and Foreign Affairs, Muhoozi’s enviable military service would be a great boost for him. By conduct however, Museveni has demonstrated that his plans for his son are outside the military. That’s why replacing Ssekandi as VP would be a more viable option.

Whether Museveni would want to have Muhoozi into such an important position this instantly remains debatable.A less powerful position for now would break a possible public resistance until later on, say after two years.

