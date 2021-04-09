Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) journalist and video editor Betty Barasa Mutekhele was shot dead by suspected robbers on Wednesday night, April 7 in her residential home in Ngong, Kajiado County.

Reports indicated that Mutekhele was shot by thugs when she encountered three armed robbers who entered the gate with her, ordered the children to lie down and demanded money.

“Two of the thugs took her upstairs as one of them manhandled the husband. The husband can’t even explain what transpired, he just heard gunshots,” said one anonymous source.

Her colleagues mourned her as a dedicated and talented journalist.

“Rest in peace our video editor Betty, God will answer… best video editor in our newsroom,” KBC radio Taifa presenter Mathias Momanyi stated.

“Last night we lost our colleague, allegedly through murder and it’s devastating.

Rest in peace friend. Everyone at KBC is still in shock,” fellow KBC journalist Bonnie Musambi posted on social media.

“This Ngong should be disbanded it’s becoming a nuisance. Betty was larger than life. I am saddened by her death. May those thugs have no peace.

“My classmate, my chama mate, my best friend, what kind of news is this???? I can’t believe that you are no more Betty,” said Pauline Lillian on the comment section.

KBC Managing Director Naim Bilal told Kenyans.co.ke that he was waiting for a report from the security team to provide more details.

Kenyans.co.ke