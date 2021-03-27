Singer Edrisa Musuuza famously known as Eddy Kenzo and UPDF’s Capt John Kasami have been accused of recruiting young boys and girls into homosexuality.

Through his YouTube Channel TMC TV (Africa Special show), Journalist Deen Lubowa Saava told his followers that Capt. Kasami mainly recruits youths from various universities in the country.

Lubowa said most times, the senior army officer organises parties where he invites university students to have fun. And through such parties, he recruits them into homosexuality.

“He usually invites University students to parties and when he invites you, he tells you to come with a friend. The drinks on his organised parties are always drugged so when students starting losing it, he puts them into pairs; a boy to a boy and a girl to a girl before ordering them to start making love,”Lubowa claimed.

” When they start making out, Kasami and colleagues record them. I don’t know where he takes those videos because he puts the recruits in a hostel where they spend like 2-3 days.”

Lubowa added that Kasami recruits students by promising them huge sums of money and when one turns down his advances, he connives with police to arrest them. Afterwards, they are slapped with trumped up charges.

” Kasami works with police in Entebbe to deal with those big headed would be recruits.I would like to call upon the UPDF leadership to deal with their soldier who is busy recruiting our young people into homosexuality.”

On Eddy Kenzo’s part, the former NTV Uganda reporter said the music star uses his Big Talent Football Academy to recruit young boys into the immoral act.

” Eddy Kenzo has a football academy which he used to recruit young boys into homosexuality. Yes we cannot deny the fact that he has worked alot to be where he is, but we cannot accept such acts.

“And Eddy Kenzo shouldn’t come out to start shedding crocodile tears like he has always done while defending himself. We have evidence against him for recruiting young boys in his academy into homosexuality,”Lubowa asserted.

This not the first time, Kenzo is being linked to homosexuality.

In 2014, the ‘Sitya Loss’ singer lost cool and pounced at Dembe FM motor-mouthed presenter Kasuku when he asked him to clarify whether he was gay or not.

In October 2019, the late Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata also went ahead to accuse Kenzo of being a homosexual.

In two separate videos that made rounds on social media, Muzaata claimed Kenzo who was dumped by fellow singer Rema Namakula was not a marriage material. He also said he was gay because of his sense of style and ear rings he puts on.

The singer denied the allegations.