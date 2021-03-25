Government through Microfinance support center Kigezi region branch has donated 168 bags of potato seedlings and 9 bags of climbing bean seedlings worth Shs47 million to 25 women groups under Ndorwa West Women Development Association. The donation is aimed at helping in improving household income.

Some of the groups to benefit in this program are Kakooko Kwetungura, Mutaaba Tukore Hamwe, Rwabirundo Tukore, Mutungo Women farmers Association, Butanda Bahingi Turwaniise Obwooro, Mushenyi Bakyara Twetungure, Mwendo United women, Kamuganguzi Multipurpose, Mwendo United women group, among others.

The beneficiaries led by the coordinator of Ndorwa West Women Development Association Patience Tusiime commended the State Minister for planning David Bahati and the NRM government for the support, promising to ensure that the seedlings are not misused so that they can also be model farmers.

Speaking during the handover ceremony at Nyabyumba farmers’ resource center, the Kigezi Zonal Regional Manager of Microfinance Support Center, Boaz Tuhumwire said that they selected the association following the request from Minister Bahati who is also the area legislator to support them.

He said that seedlings will benefit 594 members and the groups that requested potato seedlings will get 14 bags while those ones that requested climbing beans will get 120 kilograms each group.

Tuhumwire said that they decided to partner with Charles Byaruhanga who is one of the model farmers in Kigezi Region in order to enable farmers get quality seeds to improve on high yields which can help to commercial farmers in order to fight poverty as one of President Yoweri Museveni’s call.

Meanwhile Minister Bahati, says his main goal is to see atleast abig percentage of families in the constituency and the whole district moving from subsistence to commercial farming .

He says its a big challenge country wide because at least 68% of families engage in subsitance . He adds that the NRM’s goal under the leadership of president Yoweri Museven is to educate and support farmers to embrace commercial farming in order to fight poverty which is on the increase in the country.