The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has on Wednesday launched her campaign bid for a third term as Speaker in the 11th Parliament.

Speaking at the same event which took place at Speke Resort Munyonyo, Kadaga said that sometimes she gets in trouble with her party because they expect her to stifle opposition MPs, a thing she says she doesn’t agree to.

“I am a Speaker for all MPs, I am guided by the will of people and in doing my work, I always look out for their interests,” Kadaga said.

She added that she has the support of many MPs because she has been a unifying factor in parliament offering the chance to every member of parliament irrespective of their parties to contribute.

At least five members of the National Unity Platform were among the over 70 MPs present to show support to the incumbent speaker.

Kadaga is competing with fellow NRM cadre Jacob Oulanyah for the Speakership seat.

Here are the MP who attended Kadaga’s event:

1. MUTIWA GEOFFREY (Bunyole West)

2. Suzan Amero (Amuria)

3. CHEMONGES WILLIAM (Kween)

4. Akamba Paul (Busiki)

5. Barnabas Tinkasimire (Buyaga West)

6. Sarah Najjuma (Nakaseke)

7. Kabuusu Moses (KYAMUSWA)

8. Joyce Bagala (Mityana)

9. David Lukyamuzi Kalwanga (Busujju)

10. Awich Jane (Kabermaido)

11. Ochen Peter (Kole South)

12. Atkins Katusabe (Bukonjo West)

13. KAMBALE FERIGO (Kasese Municipality)

14. Muhindo Harold (Bukonzo East)

15. Janet Okorimoe (Abim)

16. James Kaberuka (Kinkinzi West)

17. Alex Byarugaba (Isingiro South)

18. Gabriel Okumu (Okoro)

19. Cecilia Ogwal (Dokolo)

20. Sarah Opendi (Tororo)

21. Robert Migadde (Buvuma Islands)

22. OLIVA KATWESIGYE (Buhweju)

23. Patrick Mutono (Butebo)

24. Asamo Hellen (PWD)

25. Lucy Akello (Amuru)

26. KABAHENDA FLAVIA RWABUHORO (KYEGEGWA)

27. RWEMULIKYA IBANDA (Ntoroko)

28. DICKSON KATESHUMBWA (Sheema Municipality)

29. NYAKIGONGORO ROSEMARY (Sheema)

30. Bigirwa Norah (Buliisa)

31. Hillary Lokwang (Ik)

32. Mutambuli Yusuf (Bunyole East)

33. Macho Geoffrey (Busia)

34. Elijah Okupa (Kasilo)

35. Francis Mwijukye (Buhweju)

36. Batuwa Timothy (Jinja South West)

37. Alex Kintu (Kagoma North)

38. Robert Kasolo (Iki-Iki)

39. WAMAKUYU MUDIMI (Elgon)

40. Hellen Kahunde (KIRYANDONGO)

41. Betty Engola (Apac)

42. John Taylor (Bugabula)

43. KAZIBWE BASHIR (Kawempe North)

44. Sekyanzi Benard (BUDYEBO)

45. AGASHA JULIET BASHIISHA (Mitooma)

46. KAALA KEVIN OJINGA (Pallisa)

47. Paulson Luttamaguzi (Nakaseke)

48. Abdu Katuntu (Bugweri)

49. Kahonda Donozia (Ruhinda)

50. Lokii Peter (Kotido)

51. Sarah Mateke (Kisoro)

52. Pius Wakabi (BUGAHYA)

53. Tom Bright (Kyaka Central)

54. Eric Musana (Buyaga East)

55. Walyomu Moses (Kagoma)

56. Alero Tom (West Moyo)

57. Patrick Okabe (Serere)

58. Kisa Stephen (Luuka South)

59. Nasiyo Pamela (Budaka)

60. Anifa Kawooya (Sembabule)

61. Oshabe Patrick (Kassanda North)

62. Nangoli Gerald (Elgon North)

63. Charles Ayume (Koboko Municipality)

64. Herbert Kinobere (Kibuku)

65. Gilbert Olanya (Kilak South)

66. Joseph Ssewungu (Kalungu West)