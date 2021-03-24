Outgoing Rubaga South Member of Parliament Paul Kato Lubwama has claimed that National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi and his supporters want to kill him.

During an interview with Extra Digest online show, Kato Lubwama said he has been receiving calls from the NUP camp threatening to kill him.

“This is not propaganda, if they are calling me, what can I do? Should I keep quiet when they want to kill me? If you want proof go to MTN or Airtel and get records. You cannot scare me. Those NUP people have threatened this country but I can assure them that their time is up,” Kato Lubwama also a local actor said.

“By attacking NUP and its leader, I’m trying to save Ugandans who have been mistreated by that group. Bobi Wine (Kyagulanyi) will never be my Principal, we shall not join NUP by force as its supporters wish.”

Kato Lubwama who was defeated by NUP’s Aloysious Mukasa in the January 14, 2021 elections, has been moving from one media house to another attacking the Kamwokya based opposition political party and its leader Bobi Wine.

A few days ago, Kato Lubwama alleged that the struggle to liberate Uganda can’t be led by a group of people he described as “thugs” that have been looting Ugandans in different parts of the country.

He said that Bobi Wine had initiated a party which is full of thugs and indiscipline people who are intolerant to other people’s views.