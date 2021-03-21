As the discourse on Uganda presidency after Yoweri Museveni, rages on, opinions on who is best suited to come next are as diverse as noses.

Controversial media pundit, Tamale Mirundi, a former spokesman of the presidency has revealed his choice for President, after Mr Museveni leaves the stage.

According to Mr. Mirundi, who is opposed to a candidate to rise from the inner circle of president Museveni, the best-suited politician, is Kampala Central legislator, Muhammad Nsereko.

Mirundi who claims witch-hunt from some members of Museveni’s top echelon said, Nsereko has traits of maneuvering the political terrain of Uganda.

The revelation comes at the back of Mirundi’s son attack, by a man he names as Yiga.

An infuriated Mirundi said, Museveni, cannot lead Uganda beyond the next five years, and said the people who antagonizing Uganda shall face the wrath of Ugandans.

Mr. Museveni is not known for accommodating people who are seen as his possible replacement. Among the people in the past seen as possible Museveni successors, included Amama Mbabazi, Prof Gilbert Bukenya, among others.

The fall of people who seem to want to challenge power from Museveni has scared many people in the ruling party, NRM, to want to show ambition. Many people have shied away from showing interest in the presidency of Uganda, or chairmanship of NRM.

Mr. Nsereko is however an independent legislator, who abandoned NRM five years ago, and is seen as sympathetic to the opposition.