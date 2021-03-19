A 37 year old Woman has succumbed to injuries sustained from the beatings of her own husband.

Mangadalena Kabagambe died at Ruhija Health Center II, Ruhija Subcounty in Rubanda district with severe injuries caused by her husband Jerome Turyatunga,40.

It’s alleged that Turyatunga would normally batter her,and she would rarely report to authorities.

Her conditions allegedly deteriorated and was rushed for treatment and died moments later.

However,when her relatives found her body at home, saw scratches on the face and suspected foul play, they reported to police and the husband was arrested and now in police custody for questioning.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi police spokesperson has confirmed the development.

“Her body was brought to Kabale referral hospital on the 17:00hrs for postmortem by police surgeon and the body was handed over to relatives for burial as inquiries continue,” Maate said.