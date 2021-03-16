Controversial political analyst Joseph Tamale Mirundi has vowed that he will not bathe or have sex until he captures the man who almost killed his son Tamale Mirundi Jnr.

Appearing on STV’s Sharp talk show on Tuesday, the former Senior Presidential Press Secretary he had already armed himself with a panga which he shall use to deal with a one Yiga who brutalised his son.

“I will not bathe, trim my hair, have sex or do anything for 14 days before I capture Yiga who tried to kill my son with a gun butt,” Mirundi said.

Mirundi Jnr was attacked last Thursday night as he was on his way home. He was beaten to pulp and he is currently hospitalized at one of the health facilities in town.

Over the weekend, Mirundi said his son was badly injured to the extent that he will not be able to speak for the next six months.

“I’m kneeling before you, I thank People Power supporters and my brother Bobi Wine who are hunting for the man called Yiga. This man comes from Gomba, this man abused the King of Buganda, he is a goon. One of his military soldiers is the one who beat up my son to the extent of breaking his jaw,” Mirundi noted while appearing on STV’s Embuga show last Sunday.

“My son will not be able to speak for the next six months. Please help, as I also use my intelligence machines to track down that man. Please look for that man, most of the time he is in lodges. Whoever beat my son , must suffer. Please help me, I’m an old man of 60 years, I have never knelt to ask for anything but this time round I have done so. Please look for that man who beat up my son and deal with him.”