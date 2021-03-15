Hundreds of Muslims from different parts of the country on Saturday thronged the home of late Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata Baate to take part in the dua prayer organised by his widow Kuluthum Nabunya.

During the function which was largely shunned by neighbors and relatives of the deceased, Kuluthum described the late Muzaata as a best friend who would not easily get replaced. She also amplified his unique love for children and sympathized with her young son Anwar whom she said had been too close to the father till his death.

Amid a deeply emmotional speech, Kuluthum threw the congregants into a shock when she suddenly spilled her sex secrets with her fallen husband.

Before smiling from ear to ear, Kuluthum told her listeners that her husband had untill his death not been sharing a bed with her. She said the fallen sheikh was instead sleeping in one bed with his son Anwar.

Even though she swiftly added that Muzaata usually used to rush into his bed with the young one after fulfilling his conjugal responsibilities, the public had already received a point to scrutinize.

Conclusively, many were quick to conclude that the cleric could have fallen out with the widow years before the latter moved out of their marital home.

“My husband was a very good person, he loved children not only his but all children around him. I may tell you things you won’t believe, because of parent love from his father, Anwar has been sleeping together with his dad before his passing. Whenever his dad finished (conjugal responsibilities) ……then he goes and spends the night with him….” Kulthum said.