The National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine is scheduled to address the nation tonight at 8pm, the same time President Yoweri Museveni’s address is scheduled.

Bobi Wine says he was supposed to address Ugandans on Friday, but his interaction did not take place due to internet disruption and power cut.

“Following the disruption of the internet and sudden power cut on friday, I will be making the address today at 8pm,” the former presidential candidate said on Sunday morning.

Bobi Wine’s address will take place via his official Facebook page.

On the other hand, President Museveni’s today address will be about matters of national interest.

The state of nation address will take place at 8pm and it will be aired on TV stations, radios as well as online.

“NOTICE: @KagutaMuseveni to address the country on matters of national interest this Sunday 14th, March at 8pm,” Don Wanyama, the Senior Presidential Press secretary tweeted on Saturday.