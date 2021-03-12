The Criminal Investigations Directorate has intensified its effort in tracking down a female suspect, seen in a shared video torturing a child.

In the video, the suspect is recorded while thrashing, kicking and stepping on the head of a male juvenile, who was helplessly crying in pain.

The female abuser seen in the video is Uwimana Patience, 25years who was recently released from Kisoro prison for attempted murder whereas the victim is Ssebandeke Alfred who is 5 years. The incident happened at Kyazanga Trading Center, Lwengo district.

Apparently Uwimana is on a run.

“Our task teams are fast-tracking all leads, at their disposal, including clues from social media suggesting how both the victim and the suspect were residents of Kinoni-Kyangwe in Lwengo District. Unfortunately, the leads have yielded no results yet,” said Enanga the Police Spokesperson in a document released on Thursday night.

He added that there are also further efforts to verify a second video, of a woman recorded while beating a toddler, with a huge stick in a narrow corridor within a compound. The video was, however, muted and the language in the background could not be picked very well. The third video of a woman trampling upon a naked toddler and repeatedly throwing him to the ground was established to be foreign.

Enanga said; “We want to encourage anyone who could have witnessed these young children, victimized under these life-threatening situations, to call on the Toll-free line for the Child and Family Protection Unit at Police Headquarters, Naguru on 0800199195 or call Telephone contact number 0718792417.”

As a result, Police have tasked the Child and Family Protection Officers, to take interest on all forms of child abuse, especially where they receive calls or information for assistance.

“They should thoroughly evaluate all child related threats especially on orphaned children, abandoned children, children with guardians or caretakers, and children in abusive families. They should further strengthen their level of cooperation with Local Councils, Probation Officers and shelter homes.

“We strongly condemn such cruel and inhumane acts of child torture, because there is no justification whatsoever. All children rely on parents, adults, guardians for their survival and well-being, which rights we must all observe. Any new developments will be communicated accordingly,” he said.