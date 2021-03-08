Uganda Police have warned opposition against any planned riots on Tuesday.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, they received information from credible sources that a section of opposition politicians are planning nationwide violent demonstrations and riots beginning with Kampala Metropolitan area tomorrow (9/3/2021).

“The organisers of these illegal demonstrations are mobilising the public using social media and leaflets with wording that reads “Time is Now. Join Nationalwide protests to fight for our victory.M7 Tajja Kulayira,” Owoyesigyire said in a statement on Monday.

He added that they have already deployed strategically to counter the illegal acts.

“We want to warn the organisers of these unlawful demonstrations to desist from participating in any unlawful activities.

The police will not hesitate to arrest and charge in courts of law anyone, who will be found participating in these illegal activities.”