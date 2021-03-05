The UPDF 3rd Division Court Martial in Moroto sentenced one Chegem Mariko to 35 years in jail for armed robbery.

The convict is a resident of Kadilaken village, in Rupa sub-county Moroto district. He was convicted after pleading guilty of aggravated robbery, Illegal possession of fire arm and attempted murder.

According to Lt Col Deo Akiiki the UPDF deputy spokesperson, on 16th February 2021, at around 8:00pm, while at Rupa trading center, Chegem Mariko with 2 others still at large, using a gun number, broke into Peter Adupa’s shop.

During the course of the robbery, they shot, injured Adupa on the right hand and made off with Shs500,000.

Prosecution led by Lt Hamza Hirya informed the court that three days back the same gun had been used to steal animals from Napak. Therefore, the convict was a habitual thief using an illegal gun.

The Division Court Martial Chairman, Col Benard Tuhame while reading the sentence told the convict that both three counts were to be served concurrently.