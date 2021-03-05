The World Bank has declined to renew their contract with Kampala Capital City Authority, in which they have been funding the Institutional and Infrastructure Development Projects (KIIDPII).

The current contract will be ending on June 30th 2021.

The project enhanced infrastructure and institutional capacity of KCCA and improved urban mobility for inclusive economic growth.

The project had two components including; widening, upgrading and constructing city roads, junctions, drainage and associated infrastructure and the institutional and systems development support which aimed to strengthen the capacity of KCCA to deliver on its mandate.

Martin Onyach, a senior Urban Specialist at World Bank told the office of the Kampala Lord Mayor that the project was faced by numerous challenges and there are pending issues relating to breach of contract.

The World Bank however promised to finance a bigger and better project which will extend to Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area (GKMA) to include the three Districts and five Municipalities.