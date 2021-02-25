Police at Entebbe are investigating a case of aggravated robbery and murder of one Nambi Bogiya, 30, a mobile money operator at Nalugala.

The incident happened on Wednesday (24/02/2021) at around 9pm a few metres from her rented house in Nalugala Katabi town council.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, the police were informed about what happened and responded to the scene with a team of detectives, K9 and Flying Squad operatives.

“It is alleged that the victim was trailed by a group of unknown assailants from her work place in Nalugala before she was shot dead and unspecified amount of money taken from her,”Owoyesigyire said in a statement on Thursday.

“Three cartridge casings have been recovered from the scene. They will be examined to establish the firearm used.”

The body of the deceased has been conveyed to City mortuary for a postmortem and investigations into the murder by shooting are on.