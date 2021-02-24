Former Senior Presidential Press secretary Joseph Tamale Mirundi has said that the arrogance of Chief Justice Alfonso Owiny Dollo and his entire Supreme Court panel has cost them.

After being denied by the Supreme Court to file additional affidavits in support of his petition challenging the victory of President Museveni in the January 14 elections, former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi on Monday ordered his lawyers to withdraw his case citing bias amongst the judges.

Some lawyers noted that Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine’s move to withdraw the case may cost him while others welcomed his decision saying it was a way of showing the world that even the judicial system is not trustworthy.

During an interview with a local TV station on Tuesday, Mirundi said Justice Dollo and colleagues failed to realize that Bobi Wine was playing a trick on them since he knew very well that they would never rule in his favour.

“Of course, Bobi Wine expected nothing good from the court but he had to find a way to fail the entire Supreme Court and he has succeeded, why? Because of the arrogance of Owiny Dollo and his colleagues. Most of these so-called learned fellas in government have failed to know that Bobi Wine survives on their mistakes, the judiciary will never be the same,” he said.

Mirundi added that the judiciary failed to know that it was not at any point beneficial for Bobi Wine to go to court but wanted to use it as leverage.

“Bobi Wine knew that he was not going to get justice and the court ruling would have given president Museveni legitimacy, that is why he asked Dollo and two colleagues to leave the panel and he knew that they will not accept because of their arrogance which gave him a chance to escape,” he said.

He narrated that Bobi Wine’s complaints against the three judges were not the first.

“1980 Dr. Kayiira and Paul Ssemwogerere took the government to court for illegal removal of Yusuf Lule, however, Kirunda who was on the government’s team said we cannot allow Wako Wambuzi to preside over this case because he was appointed by Lule as a Chief Justice. What the court did which Owiny Dollo and his panel failed the court accepted Kirunda’s plea and sat for two days and made a ruling. What Wako Wambuzi did was to humble himself unlike Owiny Dollo.”

The political analyst however cautioned President Museveni and government to go slow on Bobi Wine because he can lead them to do a lot of mistakes which they will fail to defend.

“Bobi Wine is now an itching opponent because he uses the slogan of peoples’ revolution. This time Museveni must keep Bobi Wine like a real opponent because he has shown him that he can beat his intelligence hands down,” he added.