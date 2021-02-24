The ruling NRM party’s communications boss Emmanuel Lumala Dombo has scoffed at National Unity Platform Party’s Robert Kyagulanyi, who recently expressed interest to withdraw an election petition he filed before the Supreme Court challenging President Museveni’s victory in the January General Election. Kyagulanyi while addressing journalists on Monday at his party headquarters, said that he had ordered his legal team to withdraw the petition from the Supreme Court citing partiality and biasness of the justices.

According to Dombo, Kyagulanyi is a product of the court system and as such he does not have any moral ground to castigate the same judicial system. “Hon Kyagulanyi became Kyadondo East Member of Parliament through a by election that was ordered by court. Who tells him that whenever he goes to court he must win?” Dombo asked.

He added that Kyagulanyi and group secured a favorable ruling from court which confirmed their due acquisition of the NUP party.

Dombo’s take on case withdrawal

Dombo says Kyagulanyi has not served them any petition seeking to withdraw the election petition. The NRM lawyers therefore cannot rely on media rumours that Kyagulanyi has withdrawn the petition until they are duly served.

“Court processes have rules and regulations well laid out for one to follow. Therefore Kyagulanyi must have had counsel and advise from his lawyers to appreciate how election petitions are filed and withdrawn from the supreme court” Dombo added.

According to Dombo, the NRM legal team still awaits to go back to court to defend their victory that was secured on January 14th.

Dombo added that Kyagulanyi’s set back is due to lack of substantial evidence and procedural lapses from his lawyers.

Dombo encouraged all Ugandans to refocus all their energies on their daily work and desist from being used by politicians fronting their selfish interests.