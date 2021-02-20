Ugandan rally ace, Rajiv Ruparelia is representing Uganda in Kenya’s Nakuru race this weekend.

Rajiv, a rally driver who has become a phenomenal in the past two years, is a businessman and managing director of Ruparelia family empire.

His passion for motor sport has seen him emerge on the forefront as one of Uganda’s most fierce rally drivers.

After the Covid19 break, Kenya motor sport is opening in Nakuru city, and Uganda is represented by the RR Rally Team.

The Nakuru Championship 2020 brings together 19 entrants from Kenya and United Kingdom.

Rajiv Ruparelia drives a Volkswagen Polo with his co-driver Enoch Olinga.