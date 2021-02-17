Uganda’s Entrepreneurial icon Mrs. Theresa Mbire commonly known as Mama Mbire has been knighted by Pope Francis for exemplary service to the Catholic Church, community and the nation as a whole.

Mbire was one of the Ugandans bestowed with the highest honour to the laity by the Vatican under the Ladies of the Order of St Sylvester the Pope. The other two women knighted are Immaculate Mary Nasubunga and

Gradius Namiyiga Yiga.

They will also from hence forth attain

The title PapalDale, which is a great honour of knighthood instituted by Pope Gregory in 1931. It is a recognition of proven loyalty to the holy seal by the Laity.

Announcing the Knighthood Sunday afternoon at Pope Paul Memorial Center Lubaga, the Archbishop, Cyprian Kizito Lwanga said the knighthood was given by the Pope himself.

Archbishop Lwanga said on Easter Sunday he will perform the ceremony of knighthood which will include adorning the appointees with special robes of knighthood tailor made in Vatican.

Mama Mbire 86, a mother of six, has been instrumental in supporting the Catholic church. She contributed significantly to the construction of Kasanga Catholic Church and extensive support for Rushoboroza Parish in Kabale

She started Uganda Women Entrepreneurship Association Limited (UWEAL) and Uganda Women’s Trust Bank to empower women economically.

She is also a Presidential Advisor on Women Empowerment.