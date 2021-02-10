Uganda Police Force have said the photo of a tortured National Unity Platform (NUP) supporter making rounds on social media is fake.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga, said security agencies did not torture a one Ronald Segawa and that a photo showing the victim with random body injuries including an open fractured wound on the hand is fake. Enanga described the motive behind the viral photo as a negative propaganda tactic by the opposition groups.

“Our task teams investigating the alleged torture, have meticulously verified that the image of a fractured hand attributed to Ronald Segawa, were of an accident victim identified as Nelima Sandra of Mooni ward, Industrial Division, Mbale City, who fell of a rock on the 27/01/2021, and sustained fractures on both arms and leg. The images were smuggled from Mbale Regional Referral Hospital, when the victim was undergoing treatment and photo shopped to incite negative perceptions against security agencies. It is unfortunate that some media houses fell victim to the calculated and malicious propaganda by NUP including its Party President, who affirmed that the fractured hand belonged to their supporter Ronald Segawa, which is totally false. Apparently the hands of the alleged torture victim, Ronald Segawa are hidden in a calculated manner, in their deliberate attempt to sway public perception,” Enanga said.

“The victim, Nelima Sandra is currently undergoing medical treatment and her medical expenses are being catered for by Elite Youth of Uganda, an NGO based in Mbale that is also fundraising for her major surgery. We believe sharing such images and related false narratives is deeply offensive to the victim, her family and Elite Youth Uganda, who are catering for her medical treatment in Mbale.”

The Police mouthpiece further condemned the circulation of gruesome photos, even without verification.

“We urge members of the public to ignore such negative propaganda aimed at eroding public confidence in the Joint Security Agencies, who are serving diligently to protect and secure our country. It is a well coordinated smear campaign to negatively portray the security agencies.”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Bobi Wine paid a visit to hospitalised Segawa.

“This evening, we checked on our brother and comrade Segawa Ronald at hospital. Segawa was kidnapped by security operatives and for about two weeks, his whereabouts were not known by any body. They searched everywhere, until they discovered him at Mulago hospital where he was brought to the mortuary because they thought he was dead. On inquiring, they were told that he was found abandoned on the roadside. It seems after torturing him, they thought he had died,” the former presidential candidate posted on Facebook yesterday.

“Segawa is the young man who appeared in a video, painted in yellow colors, encouraging people to vote for us. He is only 22 years of age. In that video, he indicated that he was just hired and went for an NRM event to get some money, but he encouraged people to vote for me in the election. Since that time, operatives started trailing him and he expressed fear for his life to his friends and family.It is horrendous what they did to him. His body is filled with wounds. He was burnt and electrocuted. Puss has been oozing out of his nose and eyes. They plucked out his finger nails, and his hair. It is a miracle to see that he can still breath.This is Uganda in 2021. That is why we are taking Gen. Museveni to the ICC. He is a pure candidate. These crimes against humanity must be accounted for,” he added.