Former FIFA president, Sep Blatter has disclosed that his biggest mistake as the number one football man on earth was staging various world cup tournaments including the 2010 World Cup in Africa.

“My biggest mistake was to bring World Cups to Africa. U-17 to Nigeria, U-20 to Egypt and the biggest of them all to South Africa.

“I am proud of this mistake, it made me to be hated by anti-Africans, they started to investigate us, They brought up propaganda information that blackmailed us. Things just escalated when I launched a one goal organization to build African infrastructure, that upsets to the western world.

“This is the only mistake I will always be proud of. Africa lives humans and they have produced phenomenal Footballers. If our Organization was that corrupt why until today Africa has not been funded with money to improve their infrastructure? because one goal was operation wrap speed, we were starting to but better pitches and we were stopped “